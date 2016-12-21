Preview: Kings at Timberwolves

Preview: Kings at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves posted consecutive victories for the first time this season and aim to make it three in a row when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Minnesota took down the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks and won three of its past four games, accounting for one-third of the team's victories this season.

