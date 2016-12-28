Pacers final score: Wizards hold off ...

Pacers final score: Wizards hold off Pacers 111-105

In similar fashion to their loss to Chicago , the Indiana Pacers were granted favor from the Washington Wizards to stay in a game they did very little to stay alive. A positive start and a few positive stretches weren't enough however for Indiana to keep pace with a Wizards team that dominated the glass, coming up with 15 offensive rebounds and outrebounding the Pacers by 20. The game was ultimately decided in the final four minutes of the second quarter when Washington used a 19-6 run to take a one point deficit to a 12-point lead.

