NBA Rumors: Wolves' Nikola Pekovic Ready To Retire?

NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves center Nikola Pekovic, who has already been ruled out for the season, sounds like he's close to retirement For the moment, the Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out center Nikola Pekovic for the 2016-17 NBA season. Though, from the sound of it, he may have played his last game in the NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.