Monta Ellis Injury Update: Pacers G Out at Least 2 More Weeks with Injured Groin
The Indiana Pacers' quest to reach the postseason again hit a snag Thursday when the team announced Monta Ellis will be out an extended period as he continues to nurse a groin injury. According to the Indianapolis Star 's Nate Taylor , Ellis will miss at least two more weeks before the team re-evaluates him.
