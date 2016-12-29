Love and Dunleavy have hilarious handshake This looks like so much fun. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iKBLnt Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates from the bench in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2016 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.