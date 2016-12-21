Kyrie Irving is still good, but not keeping pace with NBA's elite guards
When Kyrie Irving reached the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, he was quickly and legitimately heralded as one of the best young point guards in the game, with the expectation that he would become one of the best players in the league. As a 19- and 20-year old, he was scoring more efficiently and passing better than young point guards typically have the right to score and pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Fri
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Ron Paul backers land big venue for counter-con... (Jul '08)
|Jan '15
|Bob Vondruska
|53
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC