James, Wade, looking to join NBA's Christmas 300-point club
Wade enters this year's Christmas Day quintupleheader as the league's leading active scorer, with 277 points. It's unlikely he'll still have that designation when his game starts in San Antonio, given that James and the Cavaliers host Golden State immediately before that matchup - and James enters with 270 points in his Christmas career.
