J.R. Smith injures thumb vs. Bucks, MRI inconclusive
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have picked up a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, but it appears they'll return home a bit more banged up. Starting shooting guard J.R. Smith hurt his right thumb during the first half and didn't return for the second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|3 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Ron Paul backers land big venue for counter-con... (Jul '08)
|Jan '15
|Bob Vondruska
|53
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC