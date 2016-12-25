Isaiah Thomas Carving Reputation Amongst League's Clutchest

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is rapidly becoming one of the NBA's most feared weapons in the fourth quarter. After posting a career-high 44 points in the Boston Celtics ' come-from-behind shocker of a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, Isaiah Thomas had three words to describe the motive for his expectation-shattering performance.

