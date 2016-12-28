CSG Video (audio): Malone talks Gallo, rotations and Minnesota's young bucks
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke at shoot around before the Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Pepsi Center. He addressed the Wolves players Zach Lavine and Kris Dunn , and talked about what he saw at Summer League and an interesting conversation he had with LaVine when he was with the Sacramento Kings in 2014.
