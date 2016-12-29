Cavaliers vs. Celtics: game preview, start time, TV information

After a come-from-behind victory that has all the makings of an eventual classic against their juggernaut of a rival, The Golden State Warriors, and a sluggish, half-hearted loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The Celtics, who are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings at 19-13, are 6-4 in their last 10, including a Christmas win against the Knicks and a victory against Memphis in their last two.

