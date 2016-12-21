Barnes scores 28 and Mavericks hold off Trail Blazers, 96-95

Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.