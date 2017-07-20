Utah Jazz - Jabari trade scenario?

Utah Jazz - Jabari trade scenario?

Read more: Brew Hoop

Jazz do it because they are losing control of all 3 players and can't resign all 3. Jabari has highest upside of bunch, they need a forward more than anything to preserve Gobert's years. Bucks do it for obvious reasons, 3rd team gets involved to flip one of Hood or Favors with Telly because Bucks can't resign all 3. FanPosts are user-generated blogs-within-the-blog.

