The Ringer: Blazers "feeling the squeeze" under new salary cap

The Ringer's Haley O'Shaughnessy explored the news on June 22 that the league's projected salary cap came in under what previous experts thought: The NBA's projected revenue dropped due to the short playoffs, and because of that and other reasons, the 2018 salary cap is now projected to be $99 million, about $2 million lower than its April projection of $101 million. There's the Spurs, who are not overflowing with cap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.