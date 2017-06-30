Suns reportedly willing to trade cap space for young players and or picks

Per a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, now of ESPN and long time curator of NBA sources, the Phoenix Suns are now looking to acquire additional assets - young players and/or picks - as the price of taking salary off another team's books that needs the cap relief. So, the roster is largely the roster, including the newly added Mike James who has a full NBA contract which reportedly has some guaranteed money in it.

