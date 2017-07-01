Reports: Charlotte reaches one-year deal with Michael Carter-Williams for $2.7 million
Michael Carter-Williams has played with four teams in four different years, and his game has stagnated to the point that he is the first ever Rookie of the Year to not have his fifth year picked up by a team . The Bulls let him walk so they could run out a point guard trio of Kris Dunn , Cameron Payne , and Jerian Grant .
