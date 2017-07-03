Report: Suns waiving Leandro Barbosa

Report: Suns waiving Leandro Barbosa

But even without a clear use of its cap space lined up, Phoenix will pay Barbosa $500,000 to go away rather than guarantee his $4 million salary for next season - a choice that had to be decided by today. That extra $3.5 million in cap space can probably be put to better use than on the 34-year-old Barbosa.

