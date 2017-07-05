Popular Warriors free agent meeting with Clippers
Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee reacts on the bench while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, June 9, 2017. Free agent JaVale McGee, who resurrected his career and helped the Warriors win an NBA title this season, is scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
