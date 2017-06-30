NBA Free Agency 2017: Bucks Reportedly Meeting with Derrick Rose
It's official, we have our first anger-inducing Milwaukee Bucks story of free agency. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are meeting with Derrick Rose today.
