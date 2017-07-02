Kyle Lowry announces he's staying with Toronto

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball as Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends in the first half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 24, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.