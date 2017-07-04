Kia Rookie Ladder: Adebayo Grabs Top Rung

Malcolm Brogdon is in this Rookie of the Year race too, prominent without being present, a consideration without being a candidate. What Brogdon did in such unique fashion with the Bucks in 2016-17 - winning the award as a second-round pick - becomes cause to consider the possibilities as the 2017-18 competition takes early shape with the Orlando Summer League three days old and the Utah session one night into its run here.

