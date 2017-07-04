Kia Rookie Ladder: Adebayo Grabs Top Rung
Malcolm Brogdon is in this Rookie of the Year race too, prominent without being present, a consideration without being a candidate. What Brogdon did in such unique fashion with the Bucks in 2016-17 - winning the award as a second-round pick - becomes cause to consider the possibilities as the 2017-18 competition takes early shape with the Orlando Summer League three days old and the Utah session one night into its run here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC