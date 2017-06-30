Bucks sign Badgers standout Bronson K...

Bucks sign Badgers standout Bronson Koenig to Two-Way contract

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

La Crosse native and former Wisconsin Badgers standout Bronson Koenig has had a standout high school and college basketball career in his home state, and it will be continuing now at the professional level as he has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent. The team announced the deal on Thursday, and Koenig posted a photo on Instagram of him signing the Two-Way contract, the terms for which allow a G League player to spend time during the regular season with his affiliated parent team and gain NBA experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC