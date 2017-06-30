Bucks sign Badgers standout Bronson Koenig to Two-Way contract
La Crosse native and former Wisconsin Badgers standout Bronson Koenig has had a standout high school and college basketball career in his home state, and it will be continuing now at the professional level as he has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent. The team announced the deal on Thursday, and Koenig posted a photo on Instagram of him signing the Two-Way contract, the terms for which allow a G League player to spend time during the regular season with his affiliated parent team and gain NBA experience.
