Bucks make deal with 76ers to get draft pick Sterling Brown
Bucks make deal with 76ers to get draft pick Sterling Brown The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the rights to sign rookie Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uPg5fE MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the rights to sign rookie Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations. The 6-foot-6 guard played four seasons at SMU and made 106 starts in a school-record 136 games.
