Bronson Koenig, Nigel Hayes officially announced for Milwaukee Bucks, ...

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday afternoon that former UW guard Bronson Koenig will play for their summer league team in Las Vegas with games starting July 7. On June 26, the New York Knicks also confirmed its NBA Summer League roster for Orlando-based games, which included forward Nigel Hayes . On June 23, it was reported that both players would join those respective organizations after not being selected in the 2017 NBA Draft .

