Bronson Koenig, Nigel Hayes officially announced for Milwaukee Bucks, ...
The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday afternoon that former UW guard Bronson Koenig will play for their summer league team in Las Vegas with games starting July 7. On June 26, the New York Knicks also confirmed its NBA Summer League roster for Orlando-based games, which included forward Nigel Hayes . On June 23, it was reported that both players would join those respective organizations after not being selected in the 2017 NBA Draft .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC