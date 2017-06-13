Zaza Pachulia & Klay Thompson Put Bromance On Display Once Again After Warriors' Victory
The celebrations were plenty after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship on June 12, and the team's ultimate bromance between Zaza Pachulia and Klay Thompson was caught on camera after the victory. As they celebrated, Zaza even gave an epic ode to his 2008 self, and you can watch here! Zaza Pachulia has formed a great friendship with teammate Klay Thompson since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, so it was only fitting that the men celebrated the team's NBA Championship win on June 12! After the game, videographers caught Zaza taking a selfie of himself with Klay, who was holding up the team's trophy proudly.
