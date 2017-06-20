Wisconsin Basketball: Former Badgers guard Zak Showalter works out for Milwaukee Bucks

With just days left before the 2017 NBA Draft, former Wisconsin Badgers guard and Germantown high school standout, Zak Showalter, earned a draft with the home-state Milwaukee Bucks. Fellow teammates Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig have been receiving most of the love from the Wisconsin team a year ago that made the Sweet 16 and was a part of a core that went to two Final Fours, but Showalter was able to secure a visit to Milwaukee to showcase his talents.

