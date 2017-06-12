White House visits by title teams wil...

White House visits by title teams will be questioned under Trump

7 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

From here on out, the conversation about who goes and who doesn't is going to be a topic of conversation under this current administration. I'm not here to be "political" or discuss my thoughts or views on our current president, but I am here to tell you that White House visits have now become a shining example of how politics and sports are intertwined.

Chicago, IL

