What to make of the 2017 NBA Draft selection for the Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have increasingly become one of the most interesting teams in a weaker Eastern Conference in the NBA over the past couple of years. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the face of the franchise, who's size and skill set are rare but vital in today's game.
