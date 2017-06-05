Wes Wilcox emerges as finalist for Milwaukee Bucks GM job, per report
It has been one month since the Atlanta Hawks announced a restructuring in the front office that removed Wes Wilcox from his position as the team's general manager. Now, while serving as a special advisor to ownership in Atlanta, the young executive has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate for the vacant general manager job for the Milwaukee Bucks.
