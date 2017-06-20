Warriors blow out Cavaliers in Game 1

Warriors blow out Cavaliers in Game 1

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first NBA Finals for Golden State and leading the Warriors past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91, on Thursday night in Game 1. Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and 10 assists as this sure-to-be thrilling trilogy began at last, a long-expected, spectacular grand finale envisioned ever since that July day Durant left Oklahoma City to join the loaded Warriors. James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists a day after dealing with bigotry far away from basketball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC