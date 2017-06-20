Warriors blow out Cavaliers in Game 1

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first NBA Finals for Golden State and leading the Warriors past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91, on Thursday night in Game 1. Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and 10 assists as this sure-to-be thrilling trilogy began at last, a long-expected, spectacular grand finale envisioned ever since that July day Durant left Oklahoma City to join the loaded Warriors. James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists a day after dealing with bigotry far away from basketball.

