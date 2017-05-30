Tristan Thompson was 'trash' in Game ...

Tristan Thompson was 'trash' in Game 1, expects 'wrestling match' Sunday: 2017 NBA Finals

9 hrs ago

Thompson was held scoreless and contributed just four rebounds in 22 minutes of a 113-91 loss to the Warriors in Game 1. The Cavs' center entered the Finals with three playoff games of more than 10 points and nine with at least nine rebounds this postseason. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue essentially benched Thompson midway through the third quarter.

