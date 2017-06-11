Tristan Thompson says he's focusing on using his quickness to crash the glass
Tristan Thompson figured out how to crash the offensive glass against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. For the Cleveland Cavaliers to emerge victorious in the 2017 NBA Finals, they'll need him to do that consistently. Tristan Thompson went from saying the Boston Celtics were too small to keep him off the glass in the Eastern Conference Finals to saying that the Golden State Warriors centers weren't quick enough in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
