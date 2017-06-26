Tim Kempton to Play with Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Summer League
Kempton will become Lehigh's second graduate in four years to play in the NBA Summer League, following C.J. McCollum in 2013. ESPN and NBA TV will bring fans all the action from NBA Summer League 2017.
