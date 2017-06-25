The truth about the Davis-Bacon Act
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Workers Tony Miller Lynn Anderson, Brittley Richards, Richard Held and Eddie Gonzalez stretch offsite first thing in the morning on June 7, as construction continues on the Milwaukee Bucks new NBA arena in downtown Milwaukee. George F. Will's hit piece on the Davis-Bacon Act, " To create, destroy this law " [op-ed, June 18], was hardly surprising from a columnist who once wrote "the minimum wage should be the same everywhere: $0."
