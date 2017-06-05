The ties that bind: Warriors broadcaster pays tribute to late friend and teammate Nate Thurmond with a piece of his dignity and class Golden State broadcaster Jim Barnett honoring Nate Thurmond Nov. 19, 2016 by wearing one of his ties. In this March 30, 1973 photo, Nate Thurmond of the Golden State Warriors looks back at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Milwaukee Bucks before making his move toward the basket during a playoff game in Milwaukee.

