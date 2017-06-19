The Spurs' big draft night story is w...

The Spurs' big draft night story is what didn't happen

Read more: Pounding the Rock

Well, I hope we all learned a lesson. Despite whispers that the Spurs were shopping Danny Green , that LaMarcus Aldridge was unhappy in San Antonio, and that they were looking to trade into the top five of the draft, PATFO stood pat last night, selected at 29 and 59 and went home.

