The Milwaukee Bucks' hunt for a new GM
Following the departure of John Hammond to the Orlando Magic, the Milwaukee Bucks must now decide who will be the next general manager to help this young team reach their full potential. Although the Bucks have a strong young core set in place already, the next GM will have to deal with a few challenges.
