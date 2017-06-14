The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors wer...

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors were the best team ever

After completing the playoffs with a 16-1 record, it's safe to say that the Golden State Warriors were the best team ever, and the stats back it up Rather than say the league isn't fun anymore because of the Golden State Warriors "stacked the deck", enjoy the fact we are seeing the best NBA ever in real time. Now, I understand.

