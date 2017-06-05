Steph Curry is outrebounding Tristan Thompson in the Finals, just like we all expected

Remember how Tristan Thompson was going to challenge Golden State's big men all series long, attack the glass and score with relative ease in the paint? Through two games of the Finals, he's done precisely none of those things, and has instead found himself being outrebounded by the diminutive Stephen Curry while playing just 21.5 minutes per game. Thompson turned in a dud of a performance in Game 1 and went scoreless while collecting only four boards.

