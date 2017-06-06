Schuhmann: Communication On 'D' Key
In Game 2 of The Finals , the Golden State Warriors committed 16 more turnovers than they did in Game 1. They also scored 16 fewer points in the paint. But the Warriors still scored 132 points on about 110 possessions, a more efficient performance than they had in Game 1 and their fourth most efficient performance of the postseason thus far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC