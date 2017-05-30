Report: Pistons' Pat Garrity candidate for Bucks' GM job
The Detroit Pistons have granted the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with Pat Garrity for their general manager job, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. Garrity has been the Pistons' associate GM for one season, following two years as the team's director of strategic planning.
