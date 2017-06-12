Report: Nuggets promote assistant GM to keep him from taking Milwaukee Bucks job
Nuggets assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas was previously reported as one of the finalists for the vacant Milwaukee Bucks GM position, but he's reportedly no longer in the running because of a shrewd move from the Denver Nuggets front office. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke got wind that the Bucks were going to hire Karnisovas, and promoted him to general manager in order to keep him in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC