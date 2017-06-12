Report: Nuggets promote assistant GM ...

Report: Nuggets promote assistant GM to keep him from taking Milwaukee Bucks job

Read more: CBS Sports

Nuggets assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas was previously reported as one of the finalists for the vacant Milwaukee Bucks GM position, but he's reportedly no longer in the running because of a shrewd move from the Denver Nuggets front office. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke got wind that the Bucks were going to hire Karnisovas, and promoted him to general manager in order to keep him in Denver.

