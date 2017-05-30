Report: Milwaukee Bucks Finalizing GM Candidates for Interviews
Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have finalized the list of candidates to interview with co-owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens among others this week in New York. The list isn't markedly different from what's been reported by Woj throughout the week, but one new name added to the list includes Minnesota's assistant GM, Noah Croom.
