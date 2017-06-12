Report: Milwaukee Bucks "Closing in on hiring Jon Horst" as GM
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks ownership is nearing the conclusion of their GM search by zeroing in on hiring current Director of Basketball Operations Jon Horst to the GM position. This comes on the heels of Marc Stein's report yesterday that Horst was being interviewed for the job .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC