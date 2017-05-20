Report: Milwaukee Bucks Adding Two Na...

Report: Milwaukee Bucks Adding Two Names to GM List

16 hrs ago

As the Milwaukee Bucks continue their quest to replace departed general manager John Hammond, Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the team has requested and been granted permission to contact two more candidates: Pat Garrity and Adam Simon . Sources: Milwaukee has received permission to talk to two more GM candidates: Miami's Adam Simon and Detroit's Pat Garrity.

