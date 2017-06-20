Report: Former UW Point Guard Bronson Koenig to Join Milwaukee Bucks

Big Shot Bronson Koenig, a derivative nickname I just made up and probably isn't exactly warranted at this point, appears to be heading to the Milwaukee Bucks after unsurprisingly not being selected in last night's draft. The report comes from Michael Scotto, and while he doesn't indicate that Koenig is signed to any two-way contract yet, he'll have the same chance to earn one as anyone else Milwaukee brings to Summer League this year.

