Purdy: Exclusive preview of floats we'll see in Warriors' victory parade

As we await Thursday's procession, here are the official entries, marching units and giant flowering Gregg Popovich replicas that should be involved An ownership float heads down Broadway during the Golden State Warriors NBA championship victory parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., on Friday, June 19, 2015. This parade, just as in 2015, is the parade that rolls through my column - with the floats and units that we can only hope to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.