PODCAST: The Bucks' new GM and Draft preview with ESPN Milwaukee's Eric Nehm
In episode 32 of OnMilwaukee's Postgame Tailgate podcast, powered by "The Drew Olson Show" on The Big 920, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller are joined by ESPN Milwaukee writer and producer Eric Nehm to talk about the Bucks. Who is new general manager Jon Horst? Did the process seem kind of sloppy ? Was the result what they wanted? Jimmy and Eric discuss Monday's interesting press conference introducing Horst, and Matt wonders why Milwaukee has bungled some of these big basketball decisions.
