Philadelphia 76ers: Jerryd Bayless should start at shooting guard

After missing all but three games in the 2016-17 season due to a wrist injury, Jerryd Bayless provides a skillset that should earn him a starting spot in the Philadelphia 76ers lineup. Due to all of the injuries experienced by Jerryd Bayless, the Philadelphia 76ers guard has become one of the most under-the-radar players on the entire roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.