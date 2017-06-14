Pachulia: Ia m proud of my big head, ita s a full of brainsa
It may be a source of laughter in the Warriors locker room, but if there's one thing that's for sure, that Zaza Pachulia is definitely not ashamed of his big head. The Warriors' center joined the Murph and Mac Show on KNBR Wednesday morning, where he talked about his teammates teasing him about his large dome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC