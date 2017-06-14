Pachulia: Ia m proud of my big head, ita s a full of brainsa

Pachulia: Ia m proud of my big head, ...

It may be a source of laughter in the Warriors locker room, but if there's one thing that's for sure, that Zaza Pachulia is definitely not ashamed of his big head. The Warriors' center joined the Murph and Mac Show on KNBR Wednesday morning, where he talked about his teammates teasing him about his large dome.

